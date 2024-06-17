Trump Nominates Tammy Bruce as Deputy Representative to United Nations

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Tammy Bruce for the role of the country’s deputy representative to the United Nations. ‘I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador,’ Trump wrote on social media.

According to Anadolu Agency, Trump congratulated Bruce for her service as Spokesperson of the State Department, noting her exceptional performance in the role. He expressed confidence that she will ‘represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations.’ Bruce’s background includes her work as a conservative radio host, author, and political commentator. She has been serving as State Department spokesperson since Trump returned to the presidency this January.