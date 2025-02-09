Trump Expects Musk to Uncover Billions in Fraud at Pentagon, Education Department

Washington: US President Donald Trump said he expects his close aide and business magnate Elon Musk to uncover billions of dollars in fraud and abuse at the Pentagon and Education Department.

According to Anadolu Agency, Trump mentioned in a pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News’s Brett Baier that he plans to instruct Musk to investigate the Department of Education within the next 24 hours, followed by an examination of the military. Trump anticipates that these audits will reveal significant financial fraud and waste, aligning with his administration’s commitment to eliminating unnecessary government spending.

Trump expressed his trust in Musk, describing him as ‘terrific’ and noting that Musk is not seeking personal gain from these audits. The President also acknowledged Musk’s ability to manage his time effectively despite his numerous responsibilities.

Musk, who is a prominent supporter of Trump, is currently serving as a ‘special government employee’ leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a body established to reduce federal expenditure. However, DOGE’s operations have faced legal and political challenges. A recent judicial ruling has prevented the department from accessing Treasury Department data, and Democrats have questioned its jurisdiction over sensitive government information. Concerns have been raised regarding potential conflicts of interest due to Musk’s extensive business engagements.