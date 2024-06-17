Tropical Storm Crising Causes Devastation in the Philippines

Manila: Tropical storm Crising left at least seven dead and thousands displaced in the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Wednesday. Nearly 142,000 people were evacuated to 537 evacuation centers while over 1.4 million were affected.

According to Anadolu Agency, infrastructure damage has risen to 562 million Philippine pesos ($54 million), according to authorities. A total of 29 cities and municipalities have so far declared a state of calamity.

By Wednesday, a low-pressure area spotted west of Babuyan Islands became a tropical depression called Emong. Separately, another low-pressure area in the northwest Pacific reportedly has a “high” chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.