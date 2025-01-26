Trkiye’s Ultimate Expectation from Iraq is to Recognize PKK as Terror Group: Foreign Minister

Baghdad: Trkiye’s ultimate expectation from Iraq, which declared the PKK terror group as a “banned organization,” is to recognize it as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday.

According to Anadolu Agency, Fidan said that he had the opportunity to discuss in detail important issues concerning the two countries and the region during his meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, adding that Trkiye’s relations with Iraq were viewed from a strategic perspective.

As Trkiye, Iraq, and Syria, “we must combine all our means’ and destroy both ISIS (Daesh) and PKK terror groups,” Fidan stated in a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

“Our recent progressive understanding with Iraq on security and counter-terrorism is very valuable in this context. In particular, our cooperation against terrorism and our fight against DAESH and the PKK is extremely important,” he said.

“The PKK terrorist organization violates Iraq’s sovereignty and poses a serious threat to its national security. Most recently, two Iraqi soldiers were martyred in a PKK attack. PKK targets Trkiye, Iraq, and Syria. For the future of our region, for comfort and prosperity, we have to wage a common struggle against terrorism. We must combine all our means and destroy both DAESH and PKK. Our ultimate expectation from Iraq is to recognize the PKK, which it has declared a banned organization, as a terrorist organization,” Fidan said.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Trkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

Fidan also highlighted the importance of stability and prosperity in Iraq for the cumulative stability of the region.

“The more powerful and wealthy Iraq becomes, the more Trkiye’s prosperity will increase at the same rate. When Iraq is safer and more stable, peace and tranquility will increase in our region. In this framework, we support the steps taken to make Iraq a more prosperous and secure country. We contribute to Iraq’s initiatives that aim to contribute to our region,” he said.

Stating that special importance is attached to the Development Road Project, Fidan recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously signed two separate memorandums of understanding regarding this project.

“This project offers a very valuable and viable cooperation opportunity for our region on the basis of regional ownership and win-win understanding. Today, we discussed the steps that need to be taken in order to realize the project rapidly. God willing, we aim to see concrete results as soon as possible,” he said.