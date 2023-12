Trkiye’s communications director warns of black propaganda on social media

ANKARA: Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun warned Saturday that social media is "becoming a tool for the black propaganda' as Trkiye's anti-terrorism efforts continue. 'While our Armed Forces continue this fight with great effort and sacrifice, sharing and spreading unverified content about our martyrs and our Armed Forces on social media means being a tool for the black propaganda of terrorist organizations,' Altun wrote on X. He said one of the aims of terrorism is to weaken and collapse national unity, integrity, social morale and motivation through disinformation and black propaganda. 'The success of the all-out fight against terrorism depends on acting consciously and responsibly against this disinformation,' he said. Altun Advised social media users to avoid content containing disinformation that may benefit terrorism and he urged them to rely only on official statements. He reiterated that Trkiye's efforts will continue until the last terrorist is 'neutralized.' Turkish authorities u se "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured. Twelve Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by terrorists in northern Iraq in the last two days. Turkish airstrikes destroyed 29 terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, with many terrorists "neutralized," Trkiye's National Defense Ministry said Saturday. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Trkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Source: Anadolu Agency