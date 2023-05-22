Trkiye’s BIST 100 index ends week in green

ANKARA: Trkiye's benchmark stock index ended the last transaction day of the year at 7,470.18 points on Friday, up by 1% from the previous close. Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 gained 73.84 points from Thursday's close but dropped 1.16% on a weekly basis. The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 6.3 trillion Turkish liras ($214 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 72 billion Turkish liras ($2.45 billion). The price of an ounce of gold was $2,073.15, while Brent crude oil sold for around $77.57 per barrel as of 6.08 p.m. local time (1608GMT). The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.5648, the euro/lira exchange rate was 32.7535, while the British pound traded at 37.6755 Turkish liras. Source: Anadolu Agency