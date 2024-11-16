Trkiye’s Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV Achieves Precision Strikes in Firing Tests.

Ankara: Trkiye’s Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) hit targets Friday with pinpoint accuracy in firing tests conducted with the ELCIN 82 and LACIN 82 kits, according to a statement from the Turkish domestic aircraft manufacturer.

According to Anadolu Agency, ELCIN 82 is a laser guidance kit developed by the Turkish defense company Roketsan. The LACIN 82 guidance kit is also manufactured by Roketsan. The Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV, which stands out with its success in strategic missions, completed 80,000 flight hours, marking another significant milestone in the history of Turkish aviation.

In tests conducted on February 22, the National UCAV successfully destroyed the Albatros IDA, which was navigating above the sea for the first time, using the ASELFLIR-500 Electro-Optical Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Targeting System. This system is the world’s most advanced electro-optical system in its class, developed by the Turkish defense company Aselsan.

Since the beginning of the UAV research a

nd development process in 2003, Baykar has generated 83% of its revenues from exports. In 2023, Baykar realized exports worth $1.8 billion, ranking among the top 10 companies with the highest exports in all sectors in Trkiye. The company has generated more than 90% of its revenues from exports in recent years, contributing significantly to the defense and aerospace sectors.

Baykar is the world’s largest exporter of UCAVs, with 97.5% of its current contracts being export-oriented. Export agreements have been signed with a total of 35 countries, including 34 for the Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and 10 for the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV so far.