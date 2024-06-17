Trkiye’s Aselsan Unveils New Camera System, Outperforming Foreign Counterparts and Predecessors

Istanbul: Turkish defense firm Aselsan’s new electro-optical camera system, Aselflir-600, was unveiled at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul. The system has been reported to outperform both its international counterparts and previous iterations, as stated by the head of Trkiye’s Defense Industry Secretariat during the event.

According to Anadolu Agency, Haluk Gorgun highlighted that the camera was developed by Aselsan in collaboration with Turkish defense firm Baykar. The system surpasses its previous versions, specifically the Aselsan Cats and the Aselflir-500. Gorgun emphasized the dedication of Baykar and Aselsan engineers, who worked tirelessly on this project, resulting in a product that offers competitive technical features and pricing.

Gorgun added that at least two countries have shown interest in the Aselflir-600 and are in discussions with Aselsan for potential joint development of the electro-optical camera system. The camera is designed for use in both armored and unarmored unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with its ability to capture clear images from high altitudes and target using its laser across great distances being its standout feature.

The T-Link (Tactical Data Link) solution, developed by Aselsan, was also highlighted. This networking system enables Aselsan products to transmit data quickly and reliably to one another. The six-day IDEF defense fair, which concludes this weekend, is organized by KFA Fairs with support from the secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, with Anadolu as its global communications partner.