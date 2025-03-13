Trkiye’s Anti-Ship Missile Atmaca Successfully Hits Underwater Target

Ankara: Trkiye’s domestically designed and produced anti-ship cruise missile, Atmaca, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing its first underwater firing test. Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun made the announcement on X, celebrating this technological advancement.

According to Anadolu Agency, Gorgun stated, “Atmaca, the steel sword of the Blue Homeland, will now hit its target from under the sea.” This marks a notable achievement for Trkiye, as the country has joined the ranks of only a few nations worldwide with such underwater guided missile firing capabilities. The missile was launched from a submarine, and the test confirmed its ability to successfully complete its flight underwater.

This development highlights Trkiye’s growing capabilities in defense technology and its commitment to advancing its military arsenal. The successful test of the Atmaca missile from an underwater platform represents a significant step forward in enhancing Trkiye’s naval defense strategies.