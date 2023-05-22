Trkiye’s 1st would-be space traveler gears up for historic mission to International Space Station

ANKARA: Trkiye's first would-be space traveler expressed excitement as he will embark on a historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS) later this month. Col. Alper Gezeravci, part of the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew, is set to depart on the night of Jan. 17 from the US state of Florida, with a mission that holds great significance for his country. Speaking to Anadolu, Gezeravci emphasized the broader impact of the mission, saying: "We are embarking on a very valuable mission that will boost the self-confidence of future generations and leave no room for limiting their dreams." The journey involves a 14-day quarantine process, mandatory for space missions, which began at 01:11 a.m. local time in Florida. Gezeravci underlined the importance of the quarantine in ensuring the health of the astronauts already stationed on the ISS. Speaking about the quarantine ahead of the mission, Gezeravci said: "This is a living space isolated from the outside world. All our needs are brought to us without leav ing the facility we are in. We are in an environment where we review, repeat all the training we have received over the 8-month period, and also focus on the final operational preparation processes." The astronaut also touched upon the unique challenges of the space journey, including the preparation of meals for consumption on the ISS. Gezeravci explained that the Crew Dragon capsule would carry meals, and the process that started in April 2023 involved identifying preferred food groups instead of a fixed menu. Gezeravci also shared insights into the return journey, noting: "There are different landing points identified on the east and west of the state of Florida. We will plan our landing where the weather and sea surface conditions are suitable for the date we will return." Trkiye selected Gezeravci, a Turkish Air Force F-16 pilot, as the country's first prospective space traveler last year during the major technology event TEKNOFEST. The Turkish Space Agency was established in 2018 and announced its s pace program in 2019, as well as its intention to send a crewed mission into space. Source: Anadolu News Agency