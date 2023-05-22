Trkiye seeks to boost trade with Uzbekistan with help of private sector: Vice president

ANKARA: Trkiye seeks to improve trade relations with Uzbekistan to higher levels through the efforts of its private sector, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday. Addressing the Trkiye-Uzbekistan Business Forum in the Turkish capital Ankara, Yilmaz said: "Trkiye ranks third among the countries which Uzbekistan exports to most and fifth in imports. We will move these ranks to higher levels with the efforts of our private sector." The forum, he said, convenes the business world of the two countries and serves as a platform where businesspeople can engage in new connections. Yilmaz also said Trkiye and Uzbekistan elevated bilateral relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership through joint efforts. Trkiye's bilateral trade with Uzbekistan reached $3.5 billion in 2022 and its investments in Uzbekistan amounted to $1.5 billion with over 1,700 Turkish companies operating in various parts of Uzbekistan, according to the vice president. Later on Tuesday, the two countries will meet for th e seventh meeting of the Trkiye-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Commission and then they will start preparations for the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting scheduled to be held in Trkiye next year. Source: Anadolu Agency