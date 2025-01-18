Trkiye ‘Neutralizes’ 21 PKK/YPG Terrorists in Northern Iraq, Syria

Ankara: Turkish security forces ‘neutralized’ 21 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria and northern Iraq, Trkiye’s National Defense Ministry announced on Friday. Seventeen PKK/YPG terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, while the remaining four were neutralized in the Operation Claw-Lock zone and the Gara region of northern Iraq, the ministry said on X.

According to Anadolu Agency, the term ‘neutralize’ is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered. PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Trkiye. To combat this threat, Trkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022, targeting PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In northern Syria, Trkiye has carried out a series of anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of local residents. The PKK, which has waged a 40-year terror campaign against Trkiye, is classified as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US, and the EU. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, the PKK/YPG has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a ‘terrorist corridor’ along the border with Trkiye.