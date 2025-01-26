Trkiye ‘Neutralizes’ 13 PKK Terrorists in Northern Iraq

Ankara: Turkish security forces “neutralized” 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Trkiye’s National Defense Ministry announced on Sunday. The targeted operations were carried out in the Hakurk, Gara, and Metina regions, as stated by the ministry on X.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Turkish Armed Forces have reiterated their commitment to continue operations decisively until the last terrorist is neutralized. The term ‘neutralize’ is employed by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists are known to frequently hide in northern Iraq, using the region as a base to orchestrate cross-border attacks against Trkiye. Over the course of its 40-year campaign against Trkiye, the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.