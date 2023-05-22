Trkiye lauds Venezuela government, opposition for reaching deal; welcomes US sanctions relief

Trkiye lauded on Thursday a recent agreement between Venezuela and the opposition and welcomed US sanctions relief on the South American nation. "We applaud the agreements reached on October 17th in Barbados, which were represented by the Unity Platform and the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and which concern the support of political rights and the guarantee of the right to vote and be elected for everyone, as well as the preservation of national interests," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry views the US' announcement on "the removal of sanctions against Venezuela as a step in the right direction." "Our country is prepared to provide the necessary support to the Venezuelan authorities, if needed, to ensure that the elections in Venezuela in 2024 are conducted in a manner consistent with democratic principles, transparency, and fairness," it said. "The Republic of Trkiye maintains its principled stance against unilateral sanctions and stands by our friend, Venezuela, as it has done in the past and continues to do today," it added.

Source: EN - Anadolu Agency