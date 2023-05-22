Trkiye hosting Eastern Mediterranean-2023 Invitation Naval Exercise

The Eastern Mediterranean-2023 Invitation Naval Exercise organized by the Turkish Navy, began in the Eastern Mediterranean, hosted by Trkiye. Ships, personnel, and observers from nine countries participate in the naval exercise that began Saturday. A briefing was provided to observers and press members on the Turkish landing ship TCG Sancaktar anchored at Aksaz Naval Base in the Marmaris district of the country's Mugla province. Rear Adm. Huseyin Tigli, the fleet commander, recalled devastating earthquakes that hit southern Trkiye earlier this year, underlining that the exercise would involve training and execution in search and rescue missions and the transportation of humanitarian aid. Tigli also pointed out that the TCG Anadolu would play an active role in the exercise. Turkish Col. Osman Diler also spoke during the briefing about the definition, participants, and objectives of the exercise. Diler said Eastern Mediterranean-2023 would continue in the Eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 25 under the com mand of Trkiye Navy. He emphasized that the drill aimed to simultaneously assess operational capabilities in the Turkish Naval Forces, as well as civilian and public institutions, NATO's Permanent Task Force units, and other countries under the command of the Turkish Maritime Force (TURMARFOR) Headquarters. Diler also said that the naval exercise, planned in accordance with NATO Exercise Planning Procedures, would be directed and managed by a 115-person Exercise Command Center at the Naval Warfare Center. "NATO Standing Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG-2) elements will also participate in the exercise," he said, adding that Trkiye's participating forces would include 24 ships, 10 helicopters, five unmanned aerial vehicles, three maritime patrol aircraft, and four submarines. Trkiye will also be fielding a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense team, as well as two submarine defense teams, an amphibious marine infantry battalion, three submarine attack teams, three army helicopte rs, three airborne early warning and control aircraft, 20 F-16 jets, and coast guard boats. The country's Interior Ministry, Health Ministry, Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, and the Turkish Red Crescent, will also be attending, he added. Diler explained that the exercise scenario consisted of main and secondary events, including asymmetric threats, CBRN, regional maritime control, evacuation of non-combatants, humanitarian aid, natural disaster support, maritime piracy, and collaboration and guidance activities for maritime transport. "From Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, training for asymmetric threat, photex, surface gunfire, land bombardment, surface warfare, submarine warfare, mine countermeasure operations, amphibious operations, and search and rescue, including actual live-fire exercises, will be conducted,' he further said. Diler added that following the preparation training, from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, a free-play phase would take place in the Eastern Mediterra nean, including scenarios for humanitarian aid and natural disaster support. Source: EN - Anadolu Agency