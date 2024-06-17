Tribal Forces Withdraw from Suwayda in Line with Ceasefire Deal

Suwayda: Tribal and clan representatives in Syria’s southern province of Suwayda announced they have withdrawn armed elements from the city in compliance with a ceasefire agreement.

According to Anadolu Agency, following consultations with all members of Suwayda’s clans and tribes, a decision was made to adhere to the ceasefire, prioritize reason and restraint, and allow the state’s authorized institutions the space to carry out their responsibilities in restoring security and stability. The tribal representatives emphasized their commitment to peace by declaring the withdrawal of all fighters from the city of Suwayda in a joint written statement.

The tribal representatives also issued a warning in the event of a breach of the ceasefire. They stated that should any illegal groups violate the agreement, Syrian clans and tribes would respond firmly, highlighting the importance of maintaining the ceasefire to ensure ongoing peace and stability in the region.