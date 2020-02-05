Trapollo and CareClix Launch Integration

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / CareClix, Inc., an industry leader in telemedicine, and Trapollo, a Cox Business company and a leading provider of Connected Health Services, announced today a Teaming Agreement for strategic collaboration to integrate their unique platforms supporting remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs. Working together to meet market demand for better access to quality healthcare at lower cost – the combination of CareClix and Trapollo delivers providers and payers with a customizable, end-to-end solution that supports scaled deployments for a broad range of corporate customers and consumers.

“We are proud to work with CareClix to expand our long track record of success and ensures that we continue to provide our stakeholders with leading technology and service solutions, including preferred access to the CareClix network of physicians to offer care through Trapollo clients,” said Michael W. Braham, CEO of Trapollo.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity that is in front of me and the CareClix team. We are delighted to partner with Trapollo to deliver remote patient monitoring services. With our proven track record of delivering hybrid telemedicine services to more than 7 million individuals, in conjunction with Trapollo and Cox Communications expertise, we intend to deliver a remote patient monitoring system that will be robust, affordable and simple for both the patient and provider. We aim to help patients achieve improved health outcomes for themselves and their families while providing new capabilities to physicians and their practices,” said Dr John Korangy, CEO of CareClix Inc.

About Trapollo.

Trapollo LLC, a Cox Business company, is a human-centric, leading end-to-end, connected healthcare company focused on improving patient care by mobilizing clinical engagement. Our goal is to help extend care past the walls of health systems by meeting people where they are in their day-to-day lives. Our broad range of remote health monitoring applications, products, and services go beyond technology – we are helping to improve the quality of care at every stage of life. By integrating and enabling more efficient clinician-to-patient communication and information, we help healthcare providers and payors focus on delivering care while improving health.

As part of the Cox Communications family of companies, Trapollo is dedicated to improving the quality of life across communities and is leveraging Cox’s power of connectivity to bring technology where it is needed, providing more effective and continuous care. For more information, please visit our website: www.trapollo.com.

About CareClix.

CareClix is a leading telemedicine solutions firm that provides software applications and a multispecialty medical network to a wide variety of health care services stakeholders. CareClix’s suite of services is revolutionizing the way hospitals, doctors, and clinical care providers can interact with an increasing number of patients. CareClix Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Solei Systems Inc. (OTC: SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.

About Solei

Solei Systems Inc is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc www.soleihealth.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Solei Systems Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although Solei Systems, Inc believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Solei Systems, Inc’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Solei’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to Solei Systems or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact

Solei Systems, Inc

206 N. Washington St. Suite 100

Alexandria, VA 22314

T: (703) 832-4473

http://www.soleihealth.com

ir@soleihealth.com

SOURCE: Solei Systems, Inc.