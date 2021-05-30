Intelligent, Balanced, Lightweight, Elegant, Functional and Ergonomically Comfortable.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Trans Seas USA introduces the Nightingale IC2 Chair. Winner of many prestigious awards, including Interior Design Magazine as a Best of Year Award finalist, Chicago Athenaeum’s Good Design Award, German Design Council’s Product Design Award, and APDC’s International Design Award.

On SALE NOW: The IC2 is available in several models and two frame finishes: Black and White. *White frame finishes are available at an upcharge of $50/USD per chair.

Models:

IC2 7300 Mid-Back Task, Mesh Back and Seat as low as: $710/USD each *

* IC2 7300D Mid-Back Task, w/Adjustable Headrest, Mesh Back and Seat. $760/USD each * *Add $50/USD for Mystic Fabric Upholstered Seat w/matching headrest*

* IC2 7300-INT-UP Mid-Back w/Integrated Headrest, Fully Upholstered in Leather. $945/USD each*

Rated for 300 lbs. weight support. The IC2™ series can be upholstered with our high-quality textiles, vinyl’s, or leathers. Visit Nightingale’s My Chair Maker App at: nightingalechairs.com/my- chair-maker

Slow-release, pneumatically assisted, infinite tilt lock, synchronous GALILEO™ mechanism features an adjustable integrated dual-lever seat slider, pneumatic height adjustment and easy-to-use tension control.

NEBULA™ non-see-through mesh seat and back allows air to circulate for a comfortable sit in all environments. Allows for dynamic movement and promotes good posture.

4D armrests are height- and width-adjustable with lockable swivel, and forward/backward arm-pad adjustment. Polyurethane arm pad adds durability.

*Sale prices are based on quantities greater than 10 chairs in a single order. Mystic Seat Fabric Textile Colors are available in Black, Gray, Blue, Red, Gold, Navy and Burgundy. Other fabric grades and colors, including leather are available at an additional cost. For orders having quantities greater than 100, please send enquiry to [email protected]. Prices are Net, Ex-Works North America, valid till December 31, 2021, subject to change at any time and are based on the terms and conditions of our invoice with approval of purchase order and payment the terms and are not to be combined with any other sale, promotion, or discount. Prices are based on total receipt of payment prior to shipping Absolutely no returns, refunds, or exchanges. All sales are final. Cost of shipping is Not included. Please send your written enquiry to [email protected] so that we may approve your request and provide you with our written proposal. All purchase orders must be approved by Trans Seas USA prior to production.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1520541/IC2_Chair_by_ Nightingale.mp4

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1520540/Nightingale_IC2_ Chair_Trans_Seas_USA.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1340980/Trans_Seas_USA_ Logo.jpg