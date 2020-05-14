Tour of Britain 2020 postponed over COVID-19 fears

Tour of Britain 2020 was postponed with a consensus of shareholders over the coronavirus outbreak, the organization announced on Thursday.

”Following detailed consultations with British Cycling, regional stakeholders, sponsors and partners of the race, organizers of the Tour of Britain have decided to postpone the forthcoming edition of the Tour of Britain (6-13 September), with all parties in agreement on this course of action,” it said on its website.

The race is expected to take place in September 2021 with a route from Cornwall to Aberdeen.

A growing number of sports events and organizations have been suspended, rescheduled so far while some were announced to be held behind closed doors as the world is struggling to contain the coronavirus spreading.

Source: Anadolu Agency