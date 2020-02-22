Tour of Antalya: Italian cyclist Lonardi wins 2nd stage

Italian cyclist Giovanni Lonardi was the second-stage victor on Friday in the Tour of Antalya in Turkey's scenic Mediterranean region.

Lonardi 23 from the Bardiani CSF Faizane team finished Friday's stage in 4 hours 16 minutes and 58 seconds.

Gianni Vermeersch of the Alpecin Fenix team was the runner-up while Kenneth Van Rooy of the Sport Vlaanderan Baloise team came third.

The second stage was held on a 165-kilometer (102.5 miles) track between Kemer and Antalya.

The next stage on Saturday the tour's penultimate day will be held between the ancient cities of Aspendos and Termessos.

The race in the Turkish Mediterranean boasts a 2.1 class designation from the calendar of cycling's governing body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

At least 80 teams from around the globe applied to compete and 29 were selected.

The third Tour of Antalya began with 174 riders from 23 countries.

The cyclists are competing on a 455-kilometer (283-mile) track in four stages including a Stop violence against women race on the last day to raise awareness of the issue.

