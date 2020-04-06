Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Turkey News Gazette

Tottenham’s Heung-Min Son to undergo military service

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur announced Monday that Heung-Min Son will begin his mandatory four-week military service in South Korea this month.

The 27-year-old winger is currently in quarantine in his home country due to possible coronavirus exposure as the club medical staff are in regular contact.

The club added that he will return to London after completing his service in May.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, Son earned his military exemption, clinching the gold medal for his country at the 2018 Asian Games.

Instead of serving two years in the military training, he has to complete his basic training and finish 544 hours of community service over the next 34 months.

A gold medal winner at the Asian Games or a medal winner at the Olympics receive exemptions from the conscription.

Son produced 83 goals and 44 assists in 220 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Source: Anadolu Agency

