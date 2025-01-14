Top 6 Best Places to Work in Jordan for 2024 revealed

AMMAN, JORDAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 January 2025 – The 2024 top 6 workplaces in Jordan have been revealed according to the annual prestigious Best Places to Work certification program, recognizing organizations that excel in creating outstanding work environments and promoting employee engagement in Jordan.

Leading the list is Novartis Jordan, an affiliate of the global healthcare leader, renowned for its strong focus on employee well-being and development. Novo Nordisk Jordan follows closely in second position, celebrated for its employee-centric culture and commitment to health and development. AstraZeneca Jordan ranks third, recognized for fostering an inclusive, innovative workplace that empowers employees to thrive.

In fourth position is Jordan Ahli Bank, celebrated for its customer-centric approach and a work environment that encourages professional growth. Estarta, a technology and services company, ranks fifth position for its collaborative culture and innovative workplace initiatives. Finally, Money for Finance, a leading financial services organization, rounds out the top six ranking, recognized for its focus on employee development and creating a supportive environment for all team members.

These six organizations exemplify the best of Jordan’s workplace culture, offering environments where employees are valued, supported, and inspired to achieve their full potential. Their commitment to excellence continues to set a high standard for companies across the region.

In Jordan, the program collaborates annually with many organizations to provide actionable insights and promote people-first strategies that strengthen organizational success.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.