These “I Hate To Say It…But I Told You So” Moments Are So Satisfying

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
Factinate

There are always moments where you give advice—perhaps because you know more, or perhaps just because you have common sense—and someone refuses to listen. Usually, this leaves a bitter taste in our mouths as we walk away. But sometimes, we get a moment of vindication. It turns out that our advice was right—and we hate to say it, but we told you so. 1. Bad Bike DaysI had a friend who always rode his BMX bike with his headphones in, with the volume so loud that he couldn’t hear anything. There had been multiple occasions where he couldn’t hear us shouting things like “car” or “don’t go” and almo…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey’s talks with Sweden, Finland made little progress on NATO concerns -sources
2 mins ago
Royal Caribbean Takes On Its Biggest Problem
2 mins ago
These “I Hate To Say It…But I Told You So” Moments Are So Satisfying
2 mins ago
Azerbaijani minister says transforming traditional cities into smart ones main task for future
1 hour ago
Baku, Ankara eye future military cooperation
3 hours ago
CTO Selcuk Bayraktar flies over Baku on MiG-29 fighter
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.