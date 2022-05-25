The Ukrainian Marshall Plan: Norman Foster, central banks, and Russian yachts 

Posted on 3 hours ago by
Published by
Global Voices

Image by Алесь Усцінаў. Free to use under a Pexels license. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the protracted war has displaced 12.5 million people. Many will not be able to come back to their old homes, that now lie in ruin. Across the country, the cities of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Rubizhne, and many others have remained under heavy shelling for more than two months. As a result, much of Ukraine’s vital infrastructure, agricultural equipment, industrial capacity, energy facilities, and family livelihoods lie in ruin. Reports estimate that in some parts …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Understanding Turkey’s role in the Balkans
42 mins ago
The Ukrainian Marshall Plan: Norman Foster, central banks, and Russian yachts 
3 hours ago
As Baku, Yerevan hammering out peace deal, kid-glove diplomacy resurfaces anew
3 hours ago
Azerbaijan’s historical Shamakhi city named tourist capital of Turkic world for 2022
4 hours ago
News briefs
10 hours ago
NATO chief ‘confident’ alliance can find way to admit Sweden, Finland
15 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.