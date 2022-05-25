The Ukrainian Marshall Plan: Norman Foster, central banks, and Russian yachts 

Published by

Image by Алесь Усцінаў. Free to use under a Pexels license. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the protracted war has displaced 12.5 million people. Many will not be able to come back to their old homes, that now lie in ruin. Across the country, the cities of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Rubizhne, and many others have remained under heavy shelling for more than two months. As a result, much of Ukraine’s vital infrastructure, agricultural equipment, industrial capacity, energy facilities, and family livelihoods lie in ruin. Reports estimate that in some parts …

