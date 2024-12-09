The Top Workplaces in Saudi Arabia for 2024 Announced

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 December 2024 – The prestigious Best Places to Work certification program has revealed its 2024 rankings, recognizing leading organizations in Saudi Arabia that excel in creating outstanding workplaces focused on employee satisfaction, engagement, and well-being. The rankings are divided into three categories based on company size: large, mid-sized, and small.

In the Large Companies category (over 1,000 employees), Roshn secured the top position for its commitment to fostering an inclusive and engaging work culture. It was followed by the Royal Commission for AlUla, dedicated to preserving Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage, and International Maritime Industries, a leader in the maritime sector. Other companies in the top 10 include Panda, Saudi Air Navigation Services, Extra, Jana MS, Bindawood, Gasco, and Saudia Technic.

In the Mid-Sized Companies category (101–1,000 employees), First Milling Company led the rankings, recognized for its role in Saudi Arabia’s food sector. Pfizer Saudi, a leading biopharmaceutical company, and Matarat Holding, focused on aviation and airport operations, took second and third places, respectively. Xerox Saudi and Al Rugaib Holding rounded out the top five, with additional companies like the Islamic Development Bank, Bidaya Finance, and Saudia Cargo included in the top 18.

For Small Companies (fewer than 100 employees), Alnahdi Family Office ranked first, followed by Saudi Downtown Company and Al Ramz. Falak Investment Hub, supporting entrepreneurs and startups, and AXS, a leader in IT consulting, completed the top five. Other recognized companies include Emkan Education, Madar, and Aseer Investment.

Special awards were given to organizations demonstrating excellence in areas like diversity, employee well-being, and HR practices. Resal was honored for its well-being initiatives, while Modern Building Leaders received recognition for exceptional HR practices.

This year’s survey revealed that 80% of employees at certified organizations feel pride in their work, inspired by leadership, and positive about their company’s community contributions. The study also highlighted that the new generation of Saudi talent values growth opportunities, equity, diversity, inclusion, and individuality.

For more information, visit: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.