 The Top 5 Best Places to Work in UAE for 2023 Revealed

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 January 2024 – BSH, MoneyGram Novo Nordisk, Globalpharma and Middle East Specialized Cables are recognized as the top 5 best places to work in UAE for 2023 according to the annual prestigious “Best Places to Work” certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

BSH Home Appliances Middle East was awarded the top position followed by MoneyGram. Novo Nordisk UAE came in the third position followed by Globalpharma, a leading pharmaceutical company in the UAE. MESC, a supplier of choice for instrumentation and control cables by Oil and Gas companies and EPC contractors in the region, came in the fifth position.

Findings from this year indicated that the top performing organizations in UAE continued to invest in creating a highly-engaged workforce, with an average engagement score of 81%,1 point higher compared to last year average and 2 points higher compared with the region average engagement score. In additional, the insights indicate that employees in the UAE have increased expectations regarding their day-to-day work experience, and while other employees have expressed more positivity around areas such as long-term career aspirations and virtual work arrangements within their organisations.

Every year in UAE, the program partners with over 100 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

