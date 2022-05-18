The Rise of Aging Rookies: Meet the WNBA’s Veteran Debutants

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Sports Illustrated

By Ben Pickman This season has seen seven rookies who are at least 26 years old, all veterans of the game finally getting the chance to play Stateside. Rebekah Gardner had been in the United States for just four days when she was inserted into the Sky’s starting lineup last Wednesday against the Liberty. The 6’1″ guard had recently wrapped up her overseas season with Uni Girona in Spain, missing all of Chicago’s training camp and logging just two practices with the reigning WNBA champions before suiting up against New York. The abrupt turnaround is why on the morning of the Sky’s eventual 83–5…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
The Rise of Aging Rookies: Meet the WNBA’s Veteran Debutants
2 hours ago
Turkey blocks NATO accession talks for Finland and Sweden
4 hours ago
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4 hours ago
Why Turkey isn’t on board with Finland, Sweden joining NATO – and why that matter
5 hours ago
Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO as first Ukraine war crimes trial begins
5 hours ago
Sweden and Finland submit formal applications to join NATO
8 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.