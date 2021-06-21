The Pressing Need for Early Detection of Mucormycosis during COVID-19

DONGGUAN, China, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mucormycosis or black fungus, a devastating infection that soars in India during COVID-19 has seized global attention. Recently, the country’s mucormycosis cases reached over 57,150 and resulted in 54% mortality. Apart from the association with high diabetes prevalence in India, COVID-19 infected countries (Pakistan, Russia, Nepal, Chile, Brazil, etc.) have also described the same issue, areas with high diabetes and COVID-19 infection rates should be alarmed.

Unfortunately, mucormycosis is always being diagnosed late with prolonged COVID-19 healthcare burdens that deteriorate the situation. As a company making continuous research and contribution to the world’s major infectious diseases with the mission to Enable Disease Identification Earlier, More Accurate, Convenient and Affordable, Fapon Biotech Inc. (Fapon Biotech) calls for cooperation with academic and industry partners in developing mucormycosis diagnostic tests to ease the challenge by sharing the abilities of upstream raw material development platforms and downstream reagent application platforms.

Fapon Biotech is one of the mainstream COVID-19 reagent raw material suppliers with proven experiences helping partners to launch accredited COVID-19 reagents in a short time. The company has over 1000 IVD partners worldwide with more than 10 years of business operation in India. Its technology platforms can match the R&D process from partners easily and provide supports from biomarker discovery to commercialization. Through different application platforms of Fapon Biotech (Colloidal Gold/Immunofluorescence/ELISA/ CLIA/Latex-Enhanced Immunoturbidimetry/PCR/etc.), biomarkers can quickly complete the process of application development. For partners encountering production challenges, OEM and contract manufacturing services with the capacity reaching hundreds of grams of each batch are available. Because of a strong relationship with laboratories and IVD manufacturers in India, cooperating with Fapon Biotech will have the access to more resources and commercial opportunities, such as clinical samples for research and product validation, technology iterations, product launch and promotion, etc.

As the virus continues its mutation and triggers diseases like mucormycosis to complicate the situation, rapid responses via global cooperation will be crucial for areas with overwhelmed healthcare burdens. Fapon Biotech is committed to fueling the advancement of COVID-19 diagnosis through collaborations with international IVD partners.

About Fapon Biotech

Fapon Biotech was founded in 2001. Guided by the mission of “Enable Disease Identification Earlier, More Accurate, Convenient and Affordable,” the company focuses on the future needs of biotechnology developments and provides global diagnostic companies with high-performance IVD reagent raw materials, such as antigens, antibodies, and enzymes, as well as one-stop solutions with instrument and reagent services.

