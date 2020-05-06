The outstanding camera phone – TECNO CAMON 15 Premier allows you to experience brilliant photography with big screen, big memory and big battery

HONG KONG, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The CAMON 15 series smartphone from TECNO Mobile (www.TECNOMobile.com) has begun its official sale, which means it’s time to dive deeper into this device that many people have heard so much about. Aside from its ultra-high resolution 64-megapixel camera, what are the features that make this phone the mobile photography powerhouse we’ve heard of from the first wave of pre-release users?

When speaking of the CAMON 15, two technologies must be mentioned that put it at the leading position in the market with its quad-camera smartphone technology: Ultra HD, and Super Night Mode. Powered by a 64MP Sony camera, Ultra HD is next-generation resolution performance, giving images that can be scaled up and zoomed in without sacrificing clarity. Meanwhile, Super Night Mode has everything to achieve that level of clarity even after nightfall, using TAIVOS™ technology to tame the wilderness that night shots have traditionally been for camera phone users, reducing noise and optimizing exposure levels with 15-frame synth.

With these two doing the heavy lifting, the CAMON 15 still manages to go further with the type of supporting features that help smartphone users get more out of their cameras in different shooting environments.

6.6’FHD+ Real Fullview, true big screen

While most of the competitors are equipped with 6.2″ or maybe to 6.5″ as the largest, the TECNO CAMON 15 Premier’s screen has a 6.6″ Perfect Full view, giving users a wider, clearer, and more colorful visual experience. The 91.2% super screen ratio and unibody pop-up camera design helps actualize the dream of an immersive, full view, cinematic experience. Users can enjoy a truly boundless screen.

The super big screen enables the 115-degree Super Wide-Angle visibility to be fully viewed. While taking photos with the 115° Super Wide Angle, it is needless to worry about failing to fully capture the grand scenery. The anti-distortion feature allows the scene be recorded as seen in reality.

128GB ROM + 6GB RAM, 4000mAh long-lasting battery, Powerful Performance

TECNO CAMON 15 Premier is armed with 128GB ROM + 6GB RAM and a 4000mAh long-lasting battery. 128GB ROM offers more space to store data, and relieves users of the need to frequently clean-up to get more storage. 6GB RAM provides a stable and highly efficient performance. Multitasking and gaming has become faster and smoother.

The 4000mAh powerful battery satisfies users’ need for a stable power supply in work and daily life.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1164603/FHD_Real_ Fullview.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1164604/TECNO_Mobile.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1164605/Octet_Processor. jpg