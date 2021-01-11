The Next Visionary: Nexstgo joins CES 2021 to debut new architecture built around the needs of the world’s top content creators with new AVITA fashion tech

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Nexstgo AVITA joins the technology industry’s standout worldwide attraction in 2021 at the Consumer Electronics Show. From upstart in 2016 to CES Awards Honoree last year for its AVITA ADMIROR series in the ‘Computer Hardware & Components category, Nexstgo’s “The Next Visionary” product release philosophy is designed to harmonize new ways of succeeding into the lives of people.

For CES 2021, Nexstgo is showcasing the most complete brand experience of the Tech-Fashion AVITA brand, including ADMIROR II, the next generation of the CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree AVITA ADMIROR, which follows the legacy of ADMIROR to draw inspiration from architecture and high fashion, boasting an aesthetic beauty to captivate users. AVITA also plans to add 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Tiger Lake Processors and AMD RyzenTM 5000 Series Mobile processors to AVITA model ranges in 2021, in addition to its latest range of accessories by AVITA UBIQUE.

AVITA partners with Loupedeck to fully unlock the brand’s ‘Creator DNA’

AVITA announces its strategic partnership with Loupedeck that realizes next vision for excellence. Loupedeck’s editing consoles have become a vital part of producing digital content. By partnering with Loupedeck, AVITA ADMIROR II allows users to benefit from greatly simplified workflows and easily discover new editing techniques which release the true potential of a next generation of creators.

“Our vision for AVITA is to develop products that bring technology breakthroughs to users and shapes the future,” explains Alex Chung, CEO of Nexstgo. “In 2021, we will continue to adhere to this customer-centric approach in designing AVITA products and customized services that meet customers’ expectations. We will continue to expand our strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Loupedeck in the near future, as we expand our offering and boost our AVITA user experience.”

The Creator PC – AVITA ADMIROR II: Overcome all limitations in creating the self-media masterworks of tomorrow

Content is king. AVITA ADMIROR II is designed with a raft of first-in-class features that energize your quest for content that thrills, engages, inspires interaction. The form factor, software and hardware of ADMIROR II was hewn to address all of these self-production considerations. With 3-Camera Mode comprising Close-up, Medium Close-up and Wider Shot lenses, ADMIROR II delivers exactly what modern creators need, enabling broadcasters to record action in full, vibrant detail. A ring light housed in the bezel helps to generate consistent, gently diffused lighting which bring scenes to life and your live-casting events directly to eager fans. ADMIROR II liberates users from hassle-ridden, troublesome setup issues. Coupled with dynamic audio performance and integrated subwoofer system, you can now tailor your content experience to the most demanding of viewers and listeners.

Amazing choice and a multitude of inspiring aesthetics across new devices, including AVITA LIBER V14 + V13 now with advanced CPU power

During 2021, Nexstgo plans to introduce advanced CPU models for both Intel (11th Gen Intel® Core™ Tiger Lake Processor) and AMD (Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile processors) to AVITA LIBER V14’s post-modern inspired design, complete with its boundless ultra-narrow bezel presented in a wide palette of colorways.

11th Gen Intel® Core™ Tiger Lake Processor brings a 20% improvement in performance and a 500% improvement when running AI-orientated tasks, enabling LIBER V14 to offer a doubling of graphics performance during processor-intensive tasks such as gaming.

AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile processors also debuts in the LIBER V14 line-up, with its Zen 3 architecture able to extract an average of 19% additional performance from every MHz of frequency relative to the previous generation. The latest processor delivers an average 26% better gaming performance over AMD RyzenTM 3000 Series. AVITA LIBER V13 meanwhile offers high productivity functionality with the vitality of performance for you to enjoy work, study and entertainment from anywhere.

The brand is expanding its accessories collection, AVITA UBIQUE, including true wireless earphones, laptop power bank and power hub, mouse and keyboards, offering first-class comfort and convenience with the best in functionality.

