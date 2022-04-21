The Natural Diamond Council in collaboration with Condé Nast Traveller launches The Diamond Standard List

~ Immortalising the precious beauty of nature through impeccable artistry, these jewellery brands have set the standard for natural diamonds as an exquisite hallmark of luxury ~

MUMBAI, India, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Natural Diamond Council in collaboration with Condé Nast Traveller has released The Diamond Standard List recognising the best jewellery brands in the Indian industry. A pioneering initiative, this special index curated by the editors is a part of the magazine’s revered Gold List 2022. Celebrating extraordinary craftsmanship and remarkable experiences, this list recognises jewellers who have set the artistry and design standard for natural diamonds, by creating pieces that move and fascinate, while championing originality and technical innovation.

The Diamond Standard List is an exclusive annual rhapsody on natural diamond jewellery that is truly exceptional, featuring selections that reflect the sensibilities and tastes of consumers. The list, divided into three categories – Heritage Icons, The Classics and Avant-Garde Trendsetters – encapsulates Indian jewellery brands’ inspiring journey of passion, expertise and devotion to the art of jewellery. Whether the occasion is a destination wedding in Jaipur or a romantic dinner in Paris, these jewellers weave sophistication with versatility, and tradition with modernity, as they bring to life natural diamond creations that have been a benchmark in craftsmanship.

Speaking on the collaboration, Richa Singh, Managing Director – Natural Diamond Council, India & Middle East said, “Joining forces with Condé Nast Traveller to reveal The Diamond Standard List and commemorate the achievements of the jewellery industry is an incredible moment. This list is a testament to our love of artistry, beauty and slow fashion and the passion that drives everything classic and avant-garde in the jewellery industry. We hope it will inspire our readers to dream and aspire to more remarkable designs as they celebrate their special moments with exquisite natural diamond jewellery that truly reflects their personality and style statement.”

“The Diamond Standard 2022 is our first annual collaboration with NDC that celebrates the India launch of CNT’s global flagship—the Gold List. Curated by our editors across the world, both The Gold List and The Diamond Standard recognise the best in their industries, brands that help our discerning audiences create memories that last a lifetime,” said Divia Thani, Global Editorial Director, Conde Nast Traveller.

Elevating the brilliance of natural diamonds, the winners of The Diamond Standard List are:

Category 1 : HERITAGE ICONS

Ganjam

Khurana Jewellery House

Gem Palace

NAC Jewellers

Category 2 : THE CLASSICS

Anmol

De Beers Forevermark

Jaipur Gems

Moksh – Fine Unseen Jewels

Category 3 : AVANT GARDE TRENDSETTERS

VAK Jewels

House Of Umrao

VRK by Khanna Jewellers

Mirari

Celebrating Indian heritage, art and craftsmanship along with modern technology, Sabyasachi Jewelry was recognised as The Diamond Disruptor.

About The Natural Diamond Council:

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) inspires and informs consumers about the incredible world of natural diamonds through its Only Natural Diamonds platform. The platform is the authoritative publisher on all things natural diamonds including celebrities and pop culture, epic diamonds and jewelry trends, engagements and weddings, and diamond buying guides.

The NDC supports the integrity of the natural diamond industry by providing transparency and insight on the progress of this sector and its commitments to further betterment. NDC is a global organization whose members’ operation span four continents and ten countries including Canada, South Africa, and Botswana. Their operations support the livelihood of 10 million industry employees and their families around the world.

The NDC operates in the US, China, India and Europe.

