The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.
TransSeas USA introduces Nightingale Chairs.
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Nightingale CXO™ chair offers strong lumbar support, responsive ergonomic technology, plus the breathability and flexibility of the Ablex™ patterned mesh back.
Some of the best minds helped us combine proven ergonomic support with the latest state-of-the-art materials. The end result exceeded even our expectation of comfort.
Available in several models, all standard with proprietary, circulation improving, extreme comfort ENERSORB™ foam and a wide range of option combinations.
Now appointing dealers in your area, email us at info@transseas.com
Contact:
Nader Ayoub
info@transseas.com
Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/