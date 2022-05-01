The Iraq Report: Iraq is facing an ecological disaster

Published by

Al-Araby

For thousands of years, Iraq and ancient Mesopotamia have been known as a green, fertile land surrounded by an otherwise inhospitable climate. Iraq is also known in Arabic as Bilad al-Rafidayn, or the Land of the Two Rivers, in reference to the Tigris and Euphrates that have long sustained some of the world’s oldest civilisations. Despite this rich and fertile history, Iraq’s water sources are drying up due to domestic neglect and regional powers such as Turkey and Iran damming up waters that have historically flowed through the country. If Iraq’s water resources – vital to life – are put unde…

