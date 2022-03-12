The Iraq Report: Erbil strikes expose Iran’s anxieties

Posted on 33 mins ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

As a continuation of its policy of expanding its political and economic control in the Middle East and Central Asia since 2001, Iranlaunched a barrage of missiles at neighbouring Iraq earlier this month, striking the Kurdish regional capital of Erbil in one of the loudest messages it has yet sent to its rivals. While that attack occurred more than two weeks ago, Iraqi and Turkish officials have now broken their silence and given their impressions of what Iran was trying to tell the world – that Tehran will not suffer any attempts to reduce its share of the global energy trade. Although Iran ha…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
The Iraq Report: Erbil strikes expose Iran’s anxieties
33 mins ago
Army commemorates March 31 – Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis
6 hours ago
Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis
23 hours ago
Why you might prefer driving in Denmark than in the UAE
1 day ago
Azerbaijan offers Armenia comprehensive peace agreement – Turkey’s FM
1 day ago
Shusha nominated for cultural capital of Turkic World in 2023
1 day ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.