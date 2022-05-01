The Cost of Healthcare Index

Index compares the cost and accessibility of healthcare in different countries by analyzing levels of general healthcare expenditure, insurance contribution rates and medical costs – including the cost of a Covid ICU night. Overall annual expenditure on healthcare is highest in the US at $10,921 per capita, ahead of Switzerland ($9,666) and Norway ($8,007).Average medicine prices are highest in the US, costing 1309.48% more than the dataset median, followed by Mexico (+153.92%) and Switzerland (+143.00%). Turkey has the cheapest medicine prices at 70.21% less than the dataset median.Q1 2022 he…

