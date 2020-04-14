The Boundary: New VR Tech Offers Hope for the Real Estate Industry

Cutting-edge new CGI VR platform set to transform the industry

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The challenge of showcasing property in the pre-built phase, particularly at the prime and super-prime level, is not a new one. In the current climate of change and uncertainty this challenge has taken on a dramatic new dimension. With traditional sales galleries across the globe closing their doors for the foreseeable future, the creative architectural visualization industry must evolve and innovate to stay on top of a changing landscape.

If clients are unable to travel to sales galleries to experience immersive creative content, then bringing as much of that real-time look and emotionally evocative “feel” to online immersive experiences is key.

For the real estate industry, the concept of the virtual tour is not a novel idea. However, in the pre-built prime and super-prime residential and commercial sectors, to date, immersive CGI virtual reality (VR) experiences have only been accessible within sales galleries. This is because until now the only CGI VR technology which truly captures the detail, quality and photorealism expected by discerning clients has been via hardware-intensive and often prohibitively expensive real-time rendering, and therein lies the problem – it cannot be shared with clients online.

This is now all starting to change. Leading the charge with their recent digital innovation “Boundary Explore,” are New York City and London-based visualization company The Boundary.

https://vimeo.com/407254359/ 55f6ead190

Two years in development, this proprietary virtual reality platform allows the user to explore a space in photorealistic CGI virtual reality, enabling the user complete freedom of movement, whether accessed through a tablet, phone, web browser or VR headset. Unlike traditional real time rendering however, The Boundary Explore only requires a regular internet connection, so can be easily accessed from anywhere in the world.

The Boundary have shared a selection of stunning examples illustrating what can be achieved using this innovative new platform on their new product site at:

www.the-boundaryexplore.com

Nikki Dibley, a Development Executive at Helical London, commented: “International sales and marketing for the prime real estate sector will never be the same again. This is a game changer for our industry, as we can now offer a significant element of the marketing suite experience to our clients around the world without the need for them to travel.”

World leaders in the field of architectural visualization, The Boundary have an unrivalled international reputation for excellence, and have been responsible for many groundbreaking contributions to the industry, utilizing techniques more familiar to Hollywood studios than architectural visualizers.

https://vimeo.com/407512625

Co-founder of the Boundary, Henry Goss, states: “We recognize that in the modern online space, content must somehow be immersive. Motion within photorealistic environments is not only the most effective way to grab attention, but also has the capacity to hold attention, and draw a viewer into a place in a way still images rarely can.”

In these uncertain times, it is reassuring to know that studios like The Boundary are responding boldly to contemporary challenges with innovations focused on getting the real estate industry back on its feet.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1155030/The_Boundary_ Video_1.mp4

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1155029/The_Boundary_ Video_2.mp4

Contacts:

Tom Wood

tom@the-boundary.com

London: +44-(0)20-3026-6270

James Falconer

jfalconer@the-boundary.com

New York: +1-(917)-720-3515