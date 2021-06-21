The 6th edition of the “Digital Brunch”, Under the theme: Gaming, Esports & Marketing in Middle East and Africa

CASABLANCA – Media OutReach – 21 June 2021-TNC Group – TheNext.Click organizes the 6th edition of the DigitalBrunch. A 100% digital event that brings together the actors of digital marketing andcommunication.

The Digital Brunch will hold its 6th edition from June 22 to 24, 2021, to discuss Gaming, Esport & their impact on advertisers’ marketing strategies.

This edition will see the participation of professionals of the sector, and eminent Moroccan and international experts and international experts such as France Esports, ESL Gaming, World Gaming Federation,inwi and WARC.

Three days of debates in five axes

The rich and diversified program of this 6 th edition, will continue with 6 online conferences in English and Frenchin English and French with live interpretation in both languages, around 6 key issuesGaming, Esport & Marketing in 2021.

Tuesday 22/06

10h30 GMT+1: WARC – Alex Brownsell – Gaming & Esports – A four-stage walkthrough

14h30 GMT+1: inwi – Brahim Amdouy – Presentation of the Case Study “inwi e-league

Wednesday 23/06

10h30 GMT+1: France Esports: Esports, a new vector of opportunities for brands. What prospects in the MEA region?

14h30 GMT+1: World Gaming Federation: How can brands engage gamers to benefit their marketing their marketing strategies?

Thursday 24/06

10:30 GMT+1: ESL Gaming – Brands in esports: Case studies and success stories

14h30 GMT+1 : MDJS E-Sport: The E-Story

Register on: https://digitalbrunch.ma/

About us

Digital Brunch, the meeting place for marketing and digital professionals!

The 1st edition of the Digital Brunch was organized on March 21, 2019. Focused on the theme”Data & Analytics”, it served as the starting point for this new concept, because “We had to start by setting the scene for digitalto start by setting the scene for digital, namely the evolution of information systems and thethe place of data within companies,” explain the organizers.

The second edition of the Digital Brunch, held in June 2019, focused on theof influencers in Morocco, and the analysis of hundreds of profiles, their audiences andthe content they produce.

Following the success of these first two editions, the Digital Brunch continued its momentum with two other editions, one in November 2019 at the request of advertisers, on thethe theme of “programmatic advertising” and another in November 2020. It hasamong other things, to dissect the Digital Trends 2021 in Morocco, putting the user at thethe user at the heart of product innovations, etc. …

Then the previous edition of the Digital Brunch focused on the subject of E-commerce in Morocco and Africa.

Other topics always as rich and topical will continue to be discussed in thefuture editions. The Digital Brunch is a concept launched by the TNC-thenext.click group.

About the group :

TNC – thenext.click:

Founded in Casablanca in 2010, TNC – thenext.click has become a reference agency in Morocco thanks to digital devices that combine performance and creativity.

Consulting and strategy, creation, ergonomics, branding, production of web and mobile platformsmobile platforms, social media, e-reputation, activation and traffic acquisition, media buying… TNC -thenext.click develops key services that respond to the current and future issues of advertiserscurrent and future issues of advertisers, on digital and multi-channel.

Mediamatic :

Online media agency that supports its clients in the strategy and deployment of their branding and performance media campaigns. Intelligence, creativity and automation constitute the core of the agency’s offer.

Gear9:

Founded in 2019 and based in Casablanca, Gear9 is the branch specialized in Digital Transformation, IT consulting and development of the TNC – thenext.click group.

Gear9 combines the Group’s digital skills with technical and technologicalexpertise. With a multidisciplinary team, Gear9 operates following the latestIT approaches.

