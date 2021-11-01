Thanksgiving Week US markets: Mostly disconcerting and often misleading

Posted on 29 seconds ago by
Published by
Communities Digital News

WASHINGTON – Last week’s trading action on US exchanges proved disconcerting, to say the least. That’s typical, though during the average Thanksgiving Week for US markets. Following a nifty bull run after September’s plunge, US markets underwent a brutal face-plant last week. That’s likely to continue, more or less, during the upcoming Thanksgiving Week, given the shortened trading hours due to our nationwide holiday celebration. What might we see on Wall Street this Thanksgiving Week? Prices at the pump, anyone?The problems facing current markets are many-layered. First of all, despite ever-i…

