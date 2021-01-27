Telefónica Germany selects Opanga Networks Inc for RAN Optimization

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG announced that it has selected Seattle based Opanga Networks, Inc as its RAN Optimization partner in Germany. “Mobile Network performance is under intensifying strain from the continual growth in data traffic,” said Jochen Bockfeld, Director Core & Network Services at Telefónica Germany. “RAN Optimization software, that can be deployed rapidly in the mobile core, is mission critical to our being able to provide the best-in-class mobile experience for our customers.”

Opanga’s highly innovative software solutions are founded on advanced machine learning techniques that provide immediate benefit to mobile network customer experience. When Opanga’s software is deployed, the network runs much faster to sustain the best possible user experience.

“We are very proud to call Telefónica Germany our customer,” said Ben Hadorn, Head of European Operations for Opanga Networks. “Telefónica Germany is a flagship operator as well as an innovation leader in our industry and our solutions will be pivotal in helping the Telefónica team sustain the very best possible experience for their customers.”

As the Mobile Core migrates to the cloud, new opportunities to leverage innovative software technologies incorporating state of the art machine learning become available to network designers. The mobile industry is at a vital point where innovation and software must augment the “build a bigger” network approach.

About Telefónica Germany

Telefónica Germany offers telecommunication services for private and business customers as well as innovative digital products and services in the field of Internet of Things and data analysis. The company is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany. In mobile communications alone, Telefónica Germany / O2 manages more than 42.7 million connections without M2M (as of 30.09.2020) – no other network operator connects more people in Germany. Under the core brand O2 as well as various second and partner brands, the company sells post- and prepaid mobile products with innovative mobile data services. The basis for this is the mobile network based on a highly resilient GSM, UMTS and LTE infrastructure. At the same time, the company is building a powerful and energy-efficient 5G network. Telefónica Germany also provides telephony and high-speed Internet products based on different technologies in the fixed network area. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX) since 2012. In the 2019 financial year the company generated sales of 7.4 billion euros with almost 8,500 employees. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A. with headquarters in Madrid. With business activities in 14 countries and a customer base of around 350 million lines, the group is one of the largest telecommunications providers in the world.

About Opanga Networks

Opanga Networks is a software solutions company focused on developing products which make mobile networks much more efficient, faster and capable of ultra-high performance. Our products are installed in the mobile core, dramatically accelerating Radio Access Network (RAN) performance. Opanga solutions elevate QoE by relieving congestion on cell sites which are overburdened with unrelenting growth of data traffic. Opanga offers the only ultra-high RAN performance solutions which can be deployed network-wide in a matter of hours.

