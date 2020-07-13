TECNO Joins Android 11 Developer Preview Program and Release its Pouvoir 4 Update

HONG KONG, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ –Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile (www.TECNO-Mobile.com) announced its newest smart phone Pouvoir 4 as an early adopter of the operating system upgrading to Android 11 beta 1 starting from July 10th . As part of the Android 11 Developer Preview Program, the Pouvoir 4 will allow consumers to try pre-release versions of Android 11 and provide consumers a more secured, stable and smarter user experience.

Stephen HA, Vice President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile, said: “We are dedicated to further integrate smart software and smart hardware into a seamless smart ecosystem and constantly improve consumer experience to the next level. As a long-term partner of Google ecosystem, we are excited to work closely with Google Android to bring even more exciting products and deliver extraordinary experiences through technology and innovation.”

TECNO Mobile is one of the major players and has presence in more than 60 countries across the world. Its Pouvoir 4 is a 4G smartphone with 6000mah battery and 7” dot notch screen. With Android™ optimized OS, it offers consumers several benefits including:

One-time permissions : It gives users the ability to specify more granular permissions for location, microphone, and camera.

: It gives users the ability to specify more granular permissions for location, microphone, and camera. Optional location permission : It gives users more control over when an app can access location information whenever your app requests access to foreground location.

: It gives users more control over when an app can access location information whenever your app requests access to foreground location. ADB incremental APK installation: It accelerates this process by installing enough of the APK to launch the app while streaming the remaining data in the background.

It accelerates this process by installing enough of the APK to launch the app while streaming the remaining data in the background. Optimized screen display: It can specify the intractable area of the display to prevent elements from notches to make users experience much better.

It can specify the intractable area of the display to prevent elements from notches to make users experience much better. Chat bubble: New multitasking surface for communicating with the most important people in your chat apps. Users can access a chat anywhere, and use your app UI to communicate before resuming their previous task.

If you are interested in installing Android 11 beta 1 on your Pouvoir 4, you can follow the quick guide below:

Download a tool-set on a PC, transfer it to the root folder using a USB cable. Navigate to the downloaded file and tap on the software package, then click “START” button when prompted. Wait for the upgrade to be completed.

For more specific download steps please visit official website: https://www.tecno-mobile.com/ android-11-beta1/

About TECNO Mobile

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More,” TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

