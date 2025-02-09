Taiwan Detects Increased Chinese Military Activity Near Its Territory

ISTANBUL: Taiwan said on Saturday that 11 Chinese fighter jets and eight ships, as well as a balloon, were detected around Taiwan.

According to Anadolu Agency, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported that nine of the detected aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern air defense identification zone. These incursions were tracked until 6 a.m. (2200GMT), with the balloon observed flying at an altitude of 20,000 feet (6 kilometers).

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan’s defense authorities noted the presence of nine aircraft, eight ships, and six balloons, with nine aircraft again crossing the median line and entering Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone. These activities were also recorded up until 6 a.m. (2200GMT).

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, does not recognize the median line or the air defense zone. However, Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.