Syrian Red Crescent Calls for Protection of Volunteers Amid Southern Syria Clashes

Damascus: The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has called for the protection of its volunteers and civilians in the southern regions of Syria, emphasizing the urgency of safeguarding their lives amid ongoing unrest.

According to Anadolu Agency, the plea comes in the wake of escalating violence in the Suwayda Governorate, where clashes between Bedouin tribes and armed Druze groups have persisted for six consecutive days. These confrontations have spiraled into acts of retaliation, exacerbating the already tense situation.

In a statement released by the Syrian news agency, SANA, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent expressed concern over violations against its personnel and assets. The organization reported incidents involving individual attacks on volunteers, gunfire directed at an ambulance, and the burning of a warehouse and several adjacent vehicles. The group lamented these violations and reiterated the importance of protecting both civilians and volunteers from harm.

The Red Crescent reaffirmed its dedication to its humanitarian mission, underscoring the principles of neutrality and impartiality. It pledged to continue delivering essential services in the affected areas of Suwayda and Daraa, with the safety of its volunteers remaining a top priority.

The violence in southern Syria has been further compounded by recent Israeli airstrikes targeting over 160 locations across Suwayda, Daraa, Damascus, and its surrounding areas. These strikes resulted in three fatalities and injured 34 individuals in the capital alone. The airstrikes followed the collapse of a temporary ceasefire between government forces and local Druze factions, leading to heightened tensions.

Israel has justified its military actions as efforts to protect Druze communities in Syria, especially in the southern region. However, many Druze leaders within Syria have opposed foreign involvement, advocating for the preservation of a unified Syrian state.

The backdrop to these developments includes the fall of Bashar Assad in December 2024, after nearly 25 years in power. Assad’s departure to Russia marked the end of the Baath Party’s long-standing rule, paving the way for a transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa in January.