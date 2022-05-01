Syria rejects Erdogan plan to return million refugees

Al-Araby

Syrian authorities on Friday rejected plans by Turkey to return one million Syrian refugees to a “safe zone” on the border, state media reported. Turkish PresidentRecep Tayyip Erdogan in early May said Ankara was aiming to encourage one million Syrian refugees to return to their country by building them housing and local infrastructure there. Turkey is today home to more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees, who fled after a civil war broke out in 2011 in Turkey’s southern neighbour. Erdogan’s “cheap statements” reveal his regime’s “aggressive games against Syria and the unity of its land and peop…

