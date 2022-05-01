Syria regime says Turkish incursion would be ‘war crimes’

Published by

Al-Araby

The Syrian regime foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it would consider any Turkish military incursions into Syria as “war crimes and crimes against humanity.” Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Ankara would soon create what he called “safe zones” 19 miles (30 kilometres) beyond its southern borders to combat “terrorist” threats, in a likely reference to Kurdish armed groups in northern Syria. Ankara has already conducted three incursions into northern Syria since 2016, mainly targeting the US-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG. The group is believed to be linked to the banned K…

