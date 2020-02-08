Syria: NGO says Damascus forces capture key city in Idlib

BEIRUT- Syrian government forces backed by Russian forces on Friday took full control of Saraqeb, a small strategic city in the northwestern Idlib region.

Fighting between government forces and their armed opposition rivals, backed by Turkey, had been going on for two days.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) and other sources on the ground confirmed that Saraqeb, located at the intersection of the Latakia-Aleppo highway and the Hama-Aleppo highway, is now in the hands of Syrian government forces.

On Wednesday, Syrian government media announced that government forces had taken Saraqeb, but sources on the ground and anti-regime militants denied the reports. UN has documented over 200,000 displaced persons from the area of Saraqeb, east of Idlib city, and the surrounding districts hit by the Syrian government and Russian offensive.

UN said nearly 600,000 civilians have been displaced from Idlib since December 1, and 80% of them are women and children.

Meanwhile, for the first time after weeks of intense airstrikes on the region, Syrian government and Russian forces suspended air bombing and artillery shelling on Friday along the frontline between armed opposition forces backed by Turkey and Syrian government forces backed by Russia, according to sources on the ground in Idlib.

The sources said the suspension of strikes comes on the eve of a meeting on Saturday between members of the Russian and Turkish militaries over the division of the Idlib area and following the military success by Damascus in taking the key city of Saraqeb.

