Synchronoss Achieves EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Certification

Reinforcing Global Leadership in Data Protection, Compliance, and Consumer Trust

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms for telecoms, today announced that it has achieved certification under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF), administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The DPF is a transatlantic data transfer mechanism that enables U.S.-based organizations to receive and process personal data from the European Union in compliance with European privacy laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The framework provides robust safeguards, enforcement mechanisms, and redress options to ensure personal data remains protected when transferred outside the EU.

The DPF certification reinforces Synchronoss’s longstanding commitment to international privacy standards and strengthens its position as a trusted partner to Tier 1 telecom operators around the world.

“Privacy and data protection are foundational to our mission as a white label cloud provider,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “Achieving DPF certification builds on our global compliance framework and reinforces our promise to deliver secure, scalable, and consumer friendly cloud solutions that meet the highest standards of trust.”

“Our DPF certification reflects more than regulatory alignment, it demonstrates our steadfast dedication to responsible data governance,” added Mark Denihan, Chief Privacy Officer at Synchronoss. “For our European partners, the Data Privacy Framework provides assurance that cross-border transfers of personal data are conducted with the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability, values that are a hallmark of Synchronoss’s global commitment to trusted data practices.”

A Foundation of Trust

The EU-U.S. DPF establishes legally enforceable safeguards for the transfer of personal data of EU individuals to certified U.S. organizations. This is particularly vital in the European landscape, where digital sovereignty and ethical data stewardship are paramount. Synchronoss’s successful certification affirms its ability to manage both HR and non-HR data responsibly in cross-border contexts, supporting the data privacy expectations of global partners.

With the addition of the DPF certification, Synchronoss further strengthens its comprehensive compliance framework. This achievement adds to Synchronoss’s established suite of global credentials, including SOC 2 Type II for data security and integrity, ISO 27001 for information security management, and independent privacy validation through TRUST/e. Collectively, these certifications reflect a proactive and sustained investment in data protection and a robust global privacy infrastructure.

To view Synchronoss’s DPF certification, visit the U.S. Department of Commerce registry:

https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov

For more information about Synchronoss and its global privacy and compliance commitments, visit: www.synchronoss.com/cloud-security/

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

