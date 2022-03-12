Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By Silke Koltrowitz GENEVA (Reuters) – Swiss watchmakers are gathering in Geneva this week for their first big industry event in three years, tackling the impact of sanctions on rich Russians arising from the war in Ukraine. Russia was only the 17th largest market for Swiss watch exports last year, but how to manage business and client relations during such a sensitive time was high on the priority list, Reuters’ conversations with executives at Watches & Wonders showed. Sanctions against Russia and a ban on exports of luxury goods mean brands can no longer ship timepieces to Russia and all th…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis
2 hours ago
Why you might prefer driving in Denmark than in the UAE
4 hours ago
Azerbaijan offers Armenia comprehensive peace agreement – Turkey’s FM
6 hours ago
Shusha nominated for cultural capital of Turkic World in 2023
6 hours ago
Turkey completes equipping military aircraft fleet
7 hours ago
Pentagon sees Russia starting to reposition under 20% of forces around Kyiv
23 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.