Swiss goalie Burki extends Dortmund contract

Borussia Dortmund’s Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki has extended his contract until 2023, the Bundesliga club announced on Friday.

“Following confidential talks, Borussia Dortmund and goalkeeper Roman Burki have agreed to a premature contract extension,” the club said in a statement.

“Burki’s contract, which was set to expire in 2021, will now run for an additional two years until 30 June 2023.”

The 29-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund in 2015 from Bundesliga club SC Freiburg.

A regular for Dortmund, Burki has 206 appearances for the club and helped the club win the DFB Pokal, Germany’s top cup competition, in 2017.

“I’m very happy at Borussia Dortmund and I feel the trust placed in me by the club management, the coach and my fellow players,” he said.

Source: Anadolu Agency