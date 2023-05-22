Swiss-Belhotel International Continues Expansion in Africa with Second Property in Nairobi

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media OutReach – 25 October 2023 – Swiss-Belhotel International, has announced the signing of its second property in Nairobi, further establishing its presence in the Kenyan capital. This exciting development comes less than a month after the signing of its previous hotel in the city. Clare Njeri Githunguri and Lilian Joy Nyagaki Githunguri with Laurent Voivenel

The renowned Nairobi Safari Club will be rebranded as ‘Nairobi Safari Club by Swiss-Belhotel’. The transition, culminating in a full takeover, is slated for 1st March 2024. Initially, the focus will be on embedding Swiss-Belhotel International’s standards and minimal branding, with subsequent plans to refine the property’s offerings.

Built in 1984, Nairobi Safari Club is Nairobi’s only all-suite hotel and stands as a landmark in the city’s central area. The 4-star property boasts 146 rooms, ranging from studio, panorama rooms to executive and presidential suites. The hotel offers extensive conferencing facilities, including exclusive private rooms on the top floor.

The hotel is owned by Mukawa (Hotels) Holdings Limited.

The Directors of Mukawa (Hotels) Holdings Limited, Clare Njeri Githunguri and Lilian Joy Nyagaki Githunguri, expressing their delight, stated, “Joining forces with Swiss-Belhotel International is not just a business decision, but a commitment to elevating the Nairobi Safari Club experience and setting new hospitality benchmarks. The fusion of our legacy with Swiss-Belhotel International’s global expertise will craft a distinctive hospitality experience for travellers in Nairobi.”

This strategic signing by Swiss-Belhotel International not only amplifies its presence in the African continent but also aligns with its broader vision of capitalizing on emerging markets with robust potential.

Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, stated, “As the tourism industry continues to grow in Africa, we are seeing an increased appetite for our world-class brands from hotel owners in the continent. Our accelerated growth trajectory in Nairobi reflects our confidence in the Kenyan market.”

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEA & India, and Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, added: “This is a significant milestone for us. With an eye on the changing market dynamics, we are strategically building our portfolio to inspire more guests to experience our brands and hotels. Nairobi Safari Club’s iconic status combined with Swiss-Belhotel’s operational excellence will undoubtedly create a unique hospitality offering in the heart of Nairobi.”

