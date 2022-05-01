Sweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey’s objections

Published by

Reuters

By Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden’s government has formally decided to apply for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday, setting it on the road toward ending military non-alignment that lasted throughout the Cold War. Sweden’s governing Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to joining NATO on Sunday and are hoping for a quick accession, following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. “We are leaving one era behind us and entering a new one,” Andersson told a news conference. She said the application could be handed in on Mon…

